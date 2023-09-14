Reno Air Races: Inside the pilot hangar

Josh Watson, pilot of Fraed Naught, gives insight to racing.
By Nick Doyle
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:01 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Day two of the National Championship Air Races begins today at the Reno-Stead Airport.

Josh Watson, the pilot of Fraed Naught, qualified with a first place victory on opening day. The formula one racer says he has high hopes for the rest of the competition. Watson joined Good Morning Reno to tell us about his unique design, qualifying process and the importance of having a crew.

The first heat will begin at 7:45 a.m. and tickets are still available but it is recommended to purchase them online. Parking will also be limited, so be sure to plan ahead or use ride share. The opening ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m.

For more information about tickets, event times and parking, click here.

