Preparing for winter weather: maintenance crews keeping our roadways safe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportaion’s highway maintenance crews are starting to prepare our roads for the winter season, and they say you should be preparing too.

“While most people are enjoying late summer BBQ’s we are actually getting ready for winter and that includes, changing over and refreshing this system, this anti-icing system,” says Public Information Officer Meg Ragonese.

The anti-icing system senses potentially freezing temperatures, sprays an anti-icing solution on the roadway surface, to be further tracked by vehicles tires to help reduce the icing on the bridge surface.

Ragonese reminds everyone that winter conditions come quickly, and it is important to be prepared early.

“We are just a month or two away from those type of winter conditions that can come to our (area), so we want drivers to also use this as an opportunity to plan ahead and be ready for safe winter driving,” says Ragonese.

For more information on road conditions check NVroads.com

