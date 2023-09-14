Pilots gear up for the Final Reno Air Races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Air Races are back for their final year and pilots are excited to take to the skies once again.

Jet pilot Tammy Camilleri says it’s exciting to be in the air, but there’s also a lot to watch out for:

“Well, I guess at the time your kind of thinking about what you need to do, to be safe, to be predictable for the other pilots out there to make sure everyone knows what you’re going to be doing,” says Camilleri.

She shares why she is honored to be here for the final year:

“We love the fact that we can share this with the people you know, the experience is so unique, you can do this anywhere else in the world,” says Camilleri. “So, for us it’s an amazing opportunity to come out and do what we love, and we are very sad that we won’t be coming back here to Reno, after this year but, we couldn’t have missed this one for the world.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.