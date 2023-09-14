New daycare slated for Stead

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sierra Nevada Academy Charter School moved from the location on Stead Boulevard earlier this summer. The empty building wasn’t the first place the owners of ABC Halo Day Care in Sun Valley considered for a second location.

But it would be the last stop.

“The Stead location is here to serve families of multi age groups and a bigger vast of children,” says Alexis Bean, Assistant Director of the ABC Halo Sun Valley. “So, I think you can expect to see more opportunities and openings for four- and five-year-olds. Our school aged children, we would love for them to be dropped off here. We would load them up in our ABC Halo vans and transport them to school. We would also pick them up after school.”

ABC Halo 2, just like ABC Halo Sun Valley, is the dream of Alexis’ mother Angel Gordon.

She opened her first location in Sun Valley, a community in need of childcare back in 2020. A military wife, she set up day cares in various parts of the world, hoping to run one day her own. She survived COVID and all its potential impacts on her business.

Once again, we find her opening quality childcare in another community in need.

“Our mission is to just have those well-trained teachers that can be here to teach and nurture young children,” says Bean.

First thing is first.

While one room is partially complete. There are other rooms which need a fresh coat of paint. Drawings and interactive toys are also in demand.

Of course, the rooms will be age appropriate even down the to the nursery where there are plenty of cribs.

The playground needs to be re-designed and rebuilt for the kids as well. Bright murals on the outside walls need to be updated and refreshed.

The building itself stretches for almost a block. And ABC Halo 2 will also have rooms in a building across the parking lot from the main structure.

ABC Halo 2 will be opening up in increments taking 50 students on opening day. They will have a ribbon cutting on September 23rd at 1:00 in the afternoon.

For more information, follow these links: abchalo.com

775-276-8546 for more information

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.