Members of the public invited to view next wild horse gather

GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management announced it will begin a wild horse gather next week on Sept. 18.

The gather will begin on the Surprise Complex near Cedarville, California before shifting to the Calico Complex near Gerlach. BLM says they will be using helicopters to conduct the gather.

The BLM says they will be conducting the gather in order to “prevent undue or unnecessary degradation of the public lands”, and to restore ecological balance and reduce overpopulation.

“The BLM’s priority is to conduct safe, efficient, and successful wild horse and burro gather operations while ensuring humane care and treatment of all animals gathered,” said Craig Drake, manager of the BLM Applegate Field Office

Around 1,200 wild horses are expected to be gathered, with around 780 of them being removed from the range. Up to 217 mares will be given a population suppression control vaccine before being re-released back to their herd.

All horses taken from the Surprise Complex will be taken to the Litchfield Off-Range Corrals in Litchfield, California. Horses taken from the Calico Complex will be taken to the Palomino Valley near Reno. The horses will then be checked by a vet and placed into an adoption program.

Members of the public are invited to view the gather.

Those wishing to view the gather in the Surprise Complex out of Cedarville, Calif. should call 530-252-5332 to get information on viewing and to reserve space for each day. When operations shift to the Calico Complex, interested observers must call 775-623-1567 to receive specific instructions on each day’s meeting location and time.

