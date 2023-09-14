Local 13-year-old triathlete Rhys Ferrito continues passion for training

By Karlie Drew
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since we caught up with him last, triathlon training has increased for Rhys Ferrito, an 8th grader from Sage Ridge School.

This marks his third year as a middle schooler running with the Damonte Ranch High School cross-country team, all driven by his unwavering love for sports.

“I do a lot of practice, so I’m confident with my training because I put in so much effort. Whether it’s running, swimming, or biking, I keep up the intensity in the month leading up to the race because staying fit is crucial. Being fit now doesn’t guarantee fitness in six months.”

Rhys now allocates himself a day off every two weeks. This disciplined approach led him to clinch the California State Championship title in the “14 and under” age group. This championship marked Rhys’ first-ever adult distance race, which included a 750-meter swim, 20 kilometers on the bike, and a 5-kilometer run—double the typical kids’ triathlon distance.

It’s certainly no easy feat for anyone, but Rhys encourages others to take on the challenge of pushing their limits.

“I think you should do the race because once you participate and see others who share your passion, you’ll want to continue. You might even win your age group or something. It’s fun to win.”

Rhys consistently puts in the work, guided by his passion for the sport. He understands that a process-oriented approach yields results. Right now, the key is to put in the effort while keeping it enjoyable.

But it’s Rhys’ dad who deserves credit for igniting this passion.

“When I was just a toddler, I saw my dad running, and I asked to join him on a run. I kept at it, and he eventually put me in a race when I was just 9 years old. It was so much fun, and I was already running sub-22 5Ks.”

It’s a bittersweet feeling for Rhys’ dad, knowing that his 13-year-old son can outrun him in a heavy workout. However, it also fills him with pride, knowing he’s raised a happy, committed, and enthusiastic young athlete who enjoys training every day without hesitation.

