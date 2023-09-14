‘Fall into the Holidays’ with the City of Sparks 3rd annual craft fair

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is inviting the community to its third annual Parks and Recreation ‘Fall into the Holidays’ craft fair this weekend.

Brittany Martinez, Sparks recreation specialist, stopped by Morning Break to share all the fun shopping opportunities you’ll get this weekend while also supporting local.

The craft fair will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Sparks Recreation Gym (98 Richards Way) and will feature original and handmade art. Admittance to the event is free. More than 70 vendors will be on hand with a variety of unique handmade products including jewelry, quilts, home decor, crocheted items, knitted gifts, soaps, cards, candles, children’s books, novels and much more.

Haus of Beignets and Cheli’s food trucks will also be on-site during the craft fair serving beignets, coffee and lunch.

For more information about this event, click here.

