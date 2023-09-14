Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé from shares step-by-step process for effective skincare routine

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:40 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you use two products or fifteen products in your skincare routine, the order in which you apply the products matter.

Dr. Billie Cassé, the owner of Reno Tahoe Dermatology, stopped by Morning Break to explain the step-by-step process of proper skincare routines from cleanser to moisturizer to eye cream and more.

Watch Thursday’s interview with Dr. Billie Cassé to learn more.

Dr. Billie Cassé is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about Dr. Cassé's services at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
Two Fallon parents were met with uncertainty when their four-month-old son was diagnosed with a...
Two Fallon parents met with uncertainty after discovering four-month-old son has rare brain tumor
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
2 found dead in apparent overdose in Fernley
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County inmate dies while getting treatment at local hospital
Power outage graphic
Power restored in south Reno after small fire

Latest News

Riverview Park trail to close for repair
Tennis Buddies of Reno
Tennis Buddies of Reno teaches fitness to people of all ages and disabilities
Reno Startup Week
Celebrate Northern Nevada’s entrepreneurial spirit during the first-ever Reno Startup Week
Fall into the Holidays Craft Fair 2023
‘Fall into the Holidays’ with the City of Sparks 3rd annual craft fair