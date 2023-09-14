City of Reno launches new map tool for residents following adoption of 6th ward

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has launched a new tool that will allow residents to see how the recent adoption of a sixth ward will affect them.

The new map comparison tool, which can be found here, will allow residents to look up their addresses and see which ward they live in now, and which ward they will be voting in for the 2024 elections.

Residents in wards 1,3,5 and 6 will vote for their representatives on the Reno City Council in 2024.

People who need help with the tool can call 775-334-4636 or email Redistricting@Reno.Gov.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.