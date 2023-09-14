Celebrate Northern Nevada’s entrepreneurial spirit during the first-ever Reno Startup Week

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:45 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - EDAWN is partnering with more than 20 organizations for the inaugural Reno Startup Week which will bring together “founders, innovators, dreamers, makers and business owners for a week-long celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit in Northern Nevada.”

Doug Erwin, senior vice president of entrepreneurial development, and Katie Freeman, manager of the entrepreneurial development at EDAWN, stopped by Morning Break to talk about all the networking opportunities, special seminars and competitions being held.

Reno Startup Week is a community-driven event dedicated to celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit in Reno, emphasizing its inclusive nature. In 2023, we will come together in person to honor and highlight the flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Reno and its influence extending beyond, fostering a worldwide culture of innovation. Secure your spot by registering early for this year’s event!

Reno Startup Week takes place throughout Reno September 25-29. For more information, click here. You can also follow Reno Startup Week on Facebook and Instagram.

