Caesars Entertainment says some driver’s license, social security numbers exposed in data hack

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday, Caesars Entertainment reported that a data breach led to the exposure of some driver’s license and social security numbers for its customers.

Caesars Entertainment said in the filing that it recently “identified suspicious activity in its information technology network resulting from a social engineering attack on an outsourced IT support vendor used by the Company.”

Caesars noted in the SEC filing that on Sept. 7, it was determined that the hacking exposed the company’s “loyalty program database, which includes driver’s license numbers and/or social security numbers for a significant number of members in the database.”

The company noted that it is still investigating the extent of any additional personal or otherwise sensitive information being leaked in the incident.

Caesars said in the notice that it was “monitoring the web” and has not yet seen “any evidence that the data has been further shared, published, or otherwise misused.” However, “out of an abundance of caution,” the company says it is offering credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to all members of our loyalty program. To sign up for these services, Caesars advises members to call (888) 652-1580.

The company also said it would be notifying individuals who were affected by the incident.

“Our customer-facing operations, including our physical properties and our online and mobile gaming applications, have not been impacted by this incident and continue without disruption,” the company noted in the filing.

Bloomberg on Wednesday reported that the same group who is allegedly responsible for a cyber attack on MGM Resorts International this week is the same that facilitated the data breach within Caesars Entertainment.

According to Bloomberg, Caesars Entertainment “paid millions” to the group in the late August attack.

MGM Resorts said the attack on its company started Sunday and that it shut down “certain systems” in efforts to protect data, according to AP.

In a statement on Twitter/X on Thursday, MGM Resorts said it was continuing “to work diligently to resolve our cybersecurity issue.”

