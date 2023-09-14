AG Ford expresses dismay over latest DACA ruling

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is expressing his dismay over a Texas ruling that DACA is illegal.

The ruling was made Wednesday and declared a revised version of federal policy preventing the deportation of DACA recipients illegal.

Ford said that while the ruling keeps DACA protections in place for those who currently benefit from the program, it would prevent anyone from obtaining the benefit in the future.

In a statement, Ford said:

“This is the latest in a long string of back-and-forth legal decisions that have kept the future of the DACA program and the program’s recipients in doubt,” said AG Ford. “While I am relieved that the decision allows current DACA recipients to remain protected, I am disappointed at the shortsighted and harmful decision to block these protections for future youth who have known the United States as their home. I am tired and I am sad that this fight is still ongoing, but as long as there are those who seek to attack members of our community and to single them out as non-Americans, I will be there to fight back every step of the way.”

