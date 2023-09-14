2 sentenced on drug charges, while another is found guilty on drug charges

File image of a gavel(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:20 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men have been sentenced, while another has been found guilty on drug charges, the Washoe County DA’s office announced Wednesday.

John Colletti was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 14 years after being found guilty on multiple counts of trafficking and possession of a schedule 1 and schedule 2 controlled substances, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Colletti was arrested he sold illegal guns and nearly a pound of narcotics to an undercover officer.

Kerry Turner was sentenced to 26 years in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years in connection to a drug trafficking case in which he was found guilty of trafficking more than 100 grams of fentanyl. He was also found guilty of being a felon in possession of a gun.

Dennis Scott Jr. was also found guilty of three charges against him. Scott was convicted of one count of transporting a schedule one controlled substance, and two counts of possessing a schedule one controlled substance, less than 14 grams.

The case against Scott began in August of 2022 when he was pulled over for speeding. During the stop, the deputy noticed the overwhelming smell of marijuana.

Scott then gave the deputy permission to search the car, where he found a bag under the steering wheel containing 10.39 grams of cocaine, 9.88 grams of methamphetamine, and a small amount of marijuana.

Scott will be sentenced on Dec. 4.

“The impact illicit drug use has on our community’s welfare cannot be overstated,” said DA Chris Hicks. “With illegal drug use comes higher crime rates, increased strain on an overburdened justice system, and, particularly with Fentanyl, tragic loss of life. The DA’s office remains committed to aggressively prosecuting and punishing those criminals who deal illicit drugs in Washoe County.”

