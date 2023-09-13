WCSD votes to rezone instead of building new school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Board of the Washoe County School District has voted to rezone instead of building a new school.

They voted 5-1 in favor of the rezoning as a means of dealing with overcrowding at Bohach Elementary School south of Spanish Springs.

Some of the trustees cited concerns of not being able to hire enough staff for a new campus.

No timeline for when a rezoning plan would be presented was given.

