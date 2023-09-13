Trends + Threads: Phoenix + Flora Boutique owner shares questions to ask yourself when cleaning out your closet

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re getting close to sweater weather and that means you might need to make more room in your closet for those bulky puffers, cozy pullovers and other warmer clothes.

Kara Ferrin, owner of Phoenix + Flora Boutique, stopped by Morning Break to share the questions she suggests you ask yourself when trying to decide to keep, donate or throw away items in your closet.

Suggested Questions:

Does the item feel like you?

Does your style fit your life?

Do your wardrobe pieces support your lifestyle?

What does this piece “say” about you?

Have you worn the piece in the last 6mo-1year?

Phoenix + Flora Boutique is a monthly contributor to Morning Break.

