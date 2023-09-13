Tickets on sale for Reno Little Theater’s new comedy, “A Facility for Living”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars and get your tickets for Reno Little Theater’s newest show, “A Facility for Living.”

Director Moira Bengochea, Terri Gray (“Mitzi”) and Patrick Mink (“Kevin”) stopped by Morning Break to talk about how much fun the cast and crew has had putting this comedy together and what the hope audiences enjoy the most about the show.

According to RLT’s website, the plot synopsis is as follows: Joe Taylor, a retired actor, moves into a prison-turned-elder-care facility shortly after the demise of Medicare and the election of Dick Cheney to President. There he discovers a community of loveable, irascible inmates hell-bent on bucking the dehumanizing system in which they have landed. Together, this band of aging misfits rediscovers purpose and dignity in the face of a system mightily stacked against them. A delightful comedy with bite from Katie Forgette, that dares to confront the issue of aging in America.

Performance dates and times:

September 22, 23, 28, 29, 30; Oct. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 @ 7:30 p.m.

September 24, October 1, 8, 15 @ 2 p.m.

For more information on the show and to get your tickets, click here. People can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

