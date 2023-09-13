Shop local for fall decor and sweet treats at the Yerington Fall Festival and Craft Fair

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:48 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fall is quickly approaching and that means local fall festivals will be popping up throughout September and October. One of the first of the season is over in Yerington, Saturday, Sept. 22.

Rhiannon Baker, Yerington Senior Center supervisor, stopped by Morning Break to invite all folks throughout Northern Nevada to Yerington Fall Festival and Craft Fair.

Activities include: Pumpkins | Vendors | Food | Games | Music | Bounce House | S’mores | Cotton Candy | Face Painting | Tie Dye | “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” Movie Showing

For more information, check out the event’s Facebook page.

