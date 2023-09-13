Reno preps for Street Vibrations next week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno is getting ready to welcome the annual Street Vibrations rally to downtown.

The rally will take place from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24 and feature live music, a poker run, flag raising ceremonies and more than 80 vendors. The event is free to the public, and also has free parking.

“We’ll have 10 acts performing a wide spectrum of music on the outdoor stage in Reno’s newest special event venue, Reno’s Neon Line District, next to the J Resort with the main entrance on Ralston Avenue between 3rd and 2nd Streets,” said Randy Burke, president of Roadshows, Inc. event producer.

“We’ll also have activities at The Bucket of Blood and Delta Saloons vendor lots in Virginia City, Reno Harley-Davidson, Battle Born Harley-Davidson in Carson City and Michael’s Reno POWERsports. “Throughout the three-day event you’ll find everything from contemporary rock to blues, southern rock and Outlaw Country,” he continued.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will feature performances from Rowdy Hank, a salute to Hank Williams Jr., Hell’s Belles, an AC/DC tribute band, and Skynnyn Lynnyrd, a salute to Lynyrd Skynyrd.

In addition to downtown Reno, the rally will also take place at the Reno Harley-Davidson Dealership in Reno, Michael’s Reno Powersports, Battle Born Harley-Davidson in Carson City, and Bucket of Blood and Delat Saloon vendor lots in Virginia City.

