Reno City Council votes to adopt sixth ward

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council has voted to approve the new ordinance for creating a sixth ward and new ward boundaries as laid out in Map Option E.

The ordinance was approved by a vote of 5-2 and would eliminate the at-large seat and lay out new boundaries for each of the six wards.

The decision was made after months of community input, as well as a variety of proposed maps.

Councilmembers considered population, district compactness and protecting the voices of minority groups in making their decision.

The changes will go into effect in January.

