Reno City Council votes to adopt sixth ward

The ordinance was approved by a vote of 5-2
This is a screenshot of the city of Reno's redistricting software as it redraws its ward map.
This is a screenshot of the city of Reno's redistricting software as it redraws its ward map.(City of Reno)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council has voted to approve the new ordinance for creating a sixth ward and new ward boundaries as laid out in Map Option E.

The ordinance was approved by a vote of 5-2 and would eliminate the at-large seat and lay out new boundaries for each of the six wards.

The decision was made after months of community input, as well as a variety of proposed maps.

Councilmembers considered population, district compactness and protecting the voices of minority groups in making their decision.

The changes will go into effect in January.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
Two Fallon parents were met with uncertainty when their four-month-old son was diagnosed with a...
Two Fallon parents met with uncertainty after discovering four-month-old son has rare brain tumor
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
2 found dead in apparent overdose in Fernley
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County inmate dies while getting treatment at local hospital

Latest News

Naomi Duerr, left, and Angie Taylor
Angie Taylor, Naomi Duerr announce bid for State Senate seat Gansert is vacating
Michelle Gorelow
Vegas assemblywoman won’t seek re-election in swing district after scrutiny over her nonprofit job
ACLU files challenge to Nevada’s Medicaid coverage ban for abortions
$1.5 million for high speed internet awarded to Nevada tribes