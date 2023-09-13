Reno chosen as a test-market for McDonald’s new Grand McChicken sandwich

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - McDonald’s is introducing an exciting addition to their menu: the Grand McChicken, a supersized version of the classic McChicken sandwich.

The promotion team sent KOLO 8′s Morning Break crew samples of the new sandwich is still in the test market phase. Reno is just one of a handful of cities to be the first to try the new sandwich.

According to McDonald’s, “this colossal sandwich boasts a fried and breaded chicken patty topped with generous portions of mayonnaise and lettuce, all enclosed within a perfectly toasted bun.” The chicken patty is significantly larger than its regular McChicken counterpart.

The Grand McChicken is currently available for a limited time and only at select locations, primarily in cities around California, including Sacramento, Bakersfield, Fresno, Chico and even Reno, Nev.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.