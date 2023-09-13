Reno chosen as a test-market for McDonald’s new Grand McChicken sandwich

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:43 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - McDonald’s is introducing an exciting addition to their menu: the Grand McChicken, a supersized version of the classic McChicken sandwich.

The promotion team sent KOLO 8′s Morning Break crew samples of the new sandwich is still in the test market phase. Reno is just one of a handful of cities to be the first to try the new sandwich.

According to McDonald’s, “this colossal sandwich boasts a fried and breaded chicken patty topped with generous portions of mayonnaise and lettuce, all enclosed within a perfectly toasted bun.” The chicken patty is significantly larger than its regular McChicken counterpart.

The Grand McChicken is currently available for a limited time and only at select locations, primarily in cities around California, including Sacramento, Bakersfield, Fresno, Chico and even Reno, Nev.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
Two Fallon parents were met with uncertainty when their four-month-old son was diagnosed with a...
Two Fallon parents met with uncertainty after discovering four-month-old son has rare brain tumor
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
2 found dead in apparent overdose in Fernley
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County inmate dies while getting treatment at local hospital

Latest News

Great Race to End Teen Suicide 2023
Forever14 invites to community to Great Race to End Teen Suicide
Yerington Fall Festival
Shop local for fall decor and sweet treats at the Yerington Fall Festival and Craft Fair
Reno Little Theater's "A Facility for Living"
Tickets on sale for Reno Little Theater’s new comedy, “A Facility for Living”
Trends and Threads: Cleaning Out Your Closet
Trends + Threads: Phoenix + Flora Boutique owner shares questions to ask yourself when cleaning out your closet