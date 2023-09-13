Project to protect two local fish populations

Groundbreaking ceremony for fish passage at Numana dam.
Groundbreaking ceremony for fish passage at Numana dam.(Dan Pyke | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:41 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, conservationists, and members of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe broke ground for a fish passage at the Numana Dam on the Truckee River in reservation land about 30 miles northeast of Reno.

The fish passage is scheduled to open in 2025 and will give the threatened Lahontan Cutthroat Trout and endangered Cui-ui sucker access to 65 miles of historic habitat for the first time in over 100 years. This development could help bring two local fish populations back to healthy numbers.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed November 5, 2021, provides $30.6 billion tax dollars to quote, “Tackle the climate crisis while advancing environmental justice and boosting local economies.”

In 2022, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service awarded the Tribe nearly $8.3 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe’s vision of addressing a more than 100-year-old barrier to fish migration along the Truckee River at Numana Dam. Both fish are central to the Tribe’s culture and have been negatively impacted by water infrastructure and land use changes over the last century.

Money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will go to three other regional projects:

The Klamath Basin Restoration Program will impact the western edge of Washoe County by improving waters to help fish and fowl.

The Sagebrush Ecosystem Project will conserve habitats and fight invasive species across northern Nevada.

The Lake Tahoe Restoration Project will fight invasive species to help the Lahontan Cutthroat Trout and other native fish species.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
Two Fallon parents were met with uncertainty when their four-month-old son was diagnosed with a...
Two Fallon parents met with uncertainty after discovering four-month-old son has rare brain tumor
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
2 found dead in apparent overdose in Fernley
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County inmate dies while getting treatment at local hospital

Latest News

A damaged portion of State Route 190
Parts of SR190 through Death Valley scheduled for opening in October
The fire restrictions had been in place since July 28.
Fire restrictions in Carson City end
The Numana Dam
Ground breaks on new fish passage project at Numana Dam
Great Race to End Teen Suicide 2023
Forever14 invites community to Great Race to End Teen Suicide