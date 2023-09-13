Parts of SR190 through Death Valley scheduled for opening in October

DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - Parts of State Route 190 through Death Valley National Park are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Oct. 15, park officials say.

The only access into the park will be from the west via Lone Pine, California.

The reopening date will depend on future weather conditions and the availability of the materials needed to fix the road. When the affected section of the highway reopens, drivers should anticipate multiple 24-hour traffic control points where repair work is taking place.

Both the park and the highway have been closed since Aug. 20 when the remnants of Hurricane Hillary lashed the area, causing flash flooding damage.

Lodging, food, and fuel will be available at Panamint Springs Resort, Stovepipe Wells Village, and The Oasis at Death Valley. Some National Park Service campgrounds will be open at the same time.

Death Valley’s eastern entrances will remain closed on Oct. 15, but some hiking trailheads will be available. Most secondary roads in the park will be closed.

“Thank you to Caltrans, Federal Highway Administration, and NPS staff and contractors for their hard work to reopen areas of the park,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “We look forward to once again welcoming back visitors. We thank everyone for their patience, especially people traveling from Las Vegas or anywhere east of the park.”

