Parts of SR190 through Death Valley scheduled for opening in October

A damaged portion of State Route 190
A damaged portion of State Route 190(Death Valley National Park)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:19 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - Parts of State Route 190 through Death Valley National Park are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Oct. 15, park officials say.

The only access into the park will be from the west via Lone Pine, California.

The reopening date will depend on future weather conditions and the availability of the materials needed to fix the road. When the affected section of the highway reopens, drivers should anticipate multiple 24-hour traffic control points where repair work is taking place.

Both the park and the highway have been closed since Aug. 20 when the remnants of Hurricane Hillary lashed the area, causing flash flooding damage.

Lodging, food, and fuel will be available at Panamint Springs Resort, Stovepipe Wells Village, and The Oasis at Death Valley. Some National Park Service campgrounds will be open at the same time.

Death Valley’s eastern entrances will remain closed on Oct. 15, but some hiking trailheads will be available. Most secondary roads in the park will be closed.

“Thank you to Caltrans, Federal Highway Administration, and NPS staff and contractors for their hard work to reopen areas of the park,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “We look forward to once again welcoming back visitors. We thank everyone for their patience, especially people traveling from Las Vegas or anywhere east of the park.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
Two Fallon parents were met with uncertainty when their four-month-old son was diagnosed with a...
Two Fallon parents met with uncertainty after discovering four-month-old son has rare brain tumor
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
2 found dead in apparent overdose in Fernley
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County inmate dies while getting treatment at local hospital

Latest News

A photo of the ant-icing system on I-580
NDOT to reduce lanes on I-580 to prep for winter
Generic road work graphic
NDOT to implement restrictions for part of Pyramid Highway
The RTC of Washoe County will be giving free rides to the races along certain lines.
RTC offering free rides to the Great Reno Balloon Races
Debra Ann Thornton
Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian