Nevada Insurance Division recovers $6.1 Million for Nevadans

Insurance policy front page
Insurance policy front page(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:35 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While many of us cringe at the thought of even looking at an insurance policy; in many cases insurance coverage is the law. But even Nevada’s Insurance Commissioner says it can be confusing.

However, that shouldn’t stop the consumer from being knowledgeable about what he or she is buying.

“Read your policy,” says Scott Kipper, Nevada Division of Insurance Commissioner. “And if you have questions ask your broker or insurance agent as to what is exactly covered. What, and just as important, what is excluded or not covered.”

That information may seem insignificant, until the insurance coverage needs to be tapped into.

Especially in a big event like a fire, or flood. Homeowners insurance and car insurance may often come into play. But even the small stuff like a fender bender, Kipper says the division’s consumer services are often contacted.

“I thought I had better coverage or thought this was a benefit that should have been covered,” says Kipper of the calls. “And it wasn’t.” Kipper says if the consumer files a complaint, consumer service investigates.

A back and forth between them and the insurance company on average may take two months depending upon the complexity of the issue.

But this past fiscal year, the division has recovered $6.1 million for policy holders.

“It generally runs anywhere between a couple of hundred dollars and could be up to several thousand dollars,” says Kipper.

Kipper says in most cases it is an oversight by an insurance company.

There is no evidence of one or more companies skating payments or coverage. But that’s the beauty of the consumer services division at the Department of Insurance. When policy holders ask for non-payment or a coverage issue to be looked in to patterns or deception will be uncovered.

You can file a complaint here: https://doi.nv.gov/Consumers/File-A-Complaint/

