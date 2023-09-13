Four arrested in connection with Sparks road rage incident

Hernandez-Ayala(top right), Luna( top middle), Villa (top right), Lopez (bottom)
Hernandez-Ayala(top right), Luna( top middle), Villa (top right), Lopez (bottom)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:45 AM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Four men have been arrested in connection with a road rage incident back in August.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 20, a road rage incident occurred in the area of Probasco and Greenbrae that resulted in a physical altercation.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, including significant head injuries. They are currently in stable condition.

Sparks detectives were able to identify four suspects; , Edwin Lopez, Angel Hernandez-Ayala, Angel Luna and Alfredo Villa. All four men were arrested on Sept. 12 and charged with battery causing substantial bodily harm.

