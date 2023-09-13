Forever14 invites to community to Great Race to End Teen Suicide

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday, Sept. 16 is the 4th annual Great Race to End Teen Suicide.

Forever14 founder, Kerri Countess, and The Solace Tree founder and executive director, Emilio Parga, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community out to the event and explain why this event is as important now as ever before.

The Great Race takes place at Sky Tavern. There will be an outdoor puzzle adventure wear guests will get to work on team-building skills as the navigate the course. It’s also a lesson on how to navigate life’s ups and downs. The events also includes, live music and food trucks.

For more information about the mission behind Forever14, click here.

