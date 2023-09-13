Fire restrictions in Carson City end

The fire restrictions had been in place since July 28.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:47 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Fire restrictions in Carson City have come to an end, the city announced Wednesday.

The city cites decreasing sunlight, increasing fuel moisture levels, and cooler evenings as their reasons for lifting the restrictions that have been in place since July 28. The restrictions had been for privately owned lands within Carson City.

The city asks people to still practice fire safety measures throughout the fall and winter months.

