Fire restrictions in Carson City end

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Fire restrictions in Carson City have come to an end, the city announced Wednesday.

The city cites decreasing sunlight, increasing fuel moisture levels, and cooler evenings as their reasons for lifting the restrictions that have been in place since July 28. The restrictions had been for privately owned lands within Carson City.

The city asks people to still practice fire safety measures throughout the fall and winter months.

