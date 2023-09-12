WNC-Fallon locks down after weapon found near campus

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Western Nevada College’s Fallon campus was placed under lockdown Tuesday morning.

The University Police Department-Northern Command said on Twitter that the campus was locked down due to reports of a weapon near campus.

They say the subject in this case was taken into custody and that there is no threat to the WNC Fallon campus.

The identity of the suspect was not released.

