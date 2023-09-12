Washoe County announces new book kiosk in Sun Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Library is introducing a new book kiosk in Sun Valley.

The kiosk will be located at the Sun Valley Neighborhood Center at 115 W. Sixth Avenue.

The kiosk is funded through grant funding and a partnership with the Sun Valley General Improvement District and will provide access to library materials for all ages during Sun Valley Community Park hours.

Those who have a Washoe County Library card can use the kiosk to place and pick up holds, browse the collection, and return materials.

The grant money comes from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

