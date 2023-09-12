Trio convicted of illegally harvesting mule deer

A file image of a mule deer
A file image of a mule deer(North Dakota Game and Fish Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:09 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Three men have been found guilty of illegally harvesting a mule deer with a drone to drive it off private lands before shooting it.

An investigation into the incident by the Nevada Department of Wildlife determined that 23-year-old Bailey Thompson of Las Vegas, 51-year-old James Ebert and 22-year-old Justin Ebert, both of Caliente, spotted a trophy sized buck on private property in Hunt Unit 242.

The men, knowing they couldn’t shoot the buck on private property, instead used a drone to drive the deer off the property instead.

A court found that, once it was off private property, Thompson then shot and killed the animal. Thompson had a mule deer buck tag, but it was not for the unit where the buck was killed.

Thompson was convicted of three gross misdemeanors: unlawful killing of a big game animal, unlawful possession of a big game animal, and conspiracy. Both Eberts, a father and son duo, were convicted on two gross misdemeanors each: unlawful possession of a big game animal and conspiracy.

“I’m not quite sure what these men were thinking,” said Game Warden Captain Jake Kreamer. “They went to the trouble of illegally using a drone to chase this animal off private land only to shoot it in the wrong unit. All their efforts only compounded their trouble.”

The three of them will split a fine of $15,000. They have each all had their hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges suspended for five years and will forfeit any bonus points they have earned for big game in the state of Nevada.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” said Kreamer. “These men saw a buck they wanted and decided the rules didn’t pertain to them. They knew they were in the wrong unit. They knew using the drone to push the animal was illegal. They just thought they wouldn’t get caught and now they’re stuck with some pretty steep fines and penalties.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
Burning Man festival flooding
Man who died at Burning Man identified
Two Fallon parents were met with uncertainty when their four-month-old son was diagnosed with a...
Two Fallon parents met with uncertainty after discovering four-month-old son has rare brain tumor
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Douglas Weese
Double shooting, stabbing suspect arrested

Latest News

Mail theft with master key impacting Reno residents
Mail theft with master key impacting Reno residents
Family Time: School Lunches
Family Time: Kacey Queen from Nevada Moms shares simple school lunches to save time and money
Downtown Tuesdays September Preview
Downtown Reno Partnership hosts final Downtown Tuesdays at Partnership Plaza
KOLO Cooks: Goat Cheese Balls
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin shares a taste of fall with cheese ball pretzel dip