Trio convicted of illegally harvesting mule deer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Three men have been found guilty of illegally harvesting a mule deer with a drone to drive it off private lands before shooting it.

An investigation into the incident by the Nevada Department of Wildlife determined that 23-year-old Bailey Thompson of Las Vegas, 51-year-old James Ebert and 22-year-old Justin Ebert, both of Caliente, spotted a trophy sized buck on private property in Hunt Unit 242.

The men, knowing they couldn’t shoot the buck on private property, instead used a drone to drive the deer off the property instead.

A court found that, once it was off private property, Thompson then shot and killed the animal. Thompson had a mule deer buck tag, but it was not for the unit where the buck was killed.

Thompson was convicted of three gross misdemeanors: unlawful killing of a big game animal, unlawful possession of a big game animal, and conspiracy. Both Eberts, a father and son duo, were convicted on two gross misdemeanors each: unlawful possession of a big game animal and conspiracy.

“I’m not quite sure what these men were thinking,” said Game Warden Captain Jake Kreamer. “They went to the trouble of illegally using a drone to chase this animal off private land only to shoot it in the wrong unit. All their efforts only compounded their trouble.”

The three of them will split a fine of $15,000. They have each all had their hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges suspended for five years and will forfeit any bonus points they have earned for big game in the state of Nevada.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” said Kreamer. “These men saw a buck they wanted and decided the rules didn’t pertain to them. They knew they were in the wrong unit. They knew using the drone to push the animal was illegal. They just thought they wouldn’t get caught and now they’re stuck with some pretty steep fines and penalties.”

