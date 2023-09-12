Seven companies to receive more than $30 million in tax abatements

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Seven companies have been approved to receive more than $30 million in tax abatements for job creation in the state of Nevada.

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development projects these companies will create nearly 500 jobs over the next two years with an average weighted hourly wage of $42.36 an hour. That figure is expected to grow to 738 jobs in five years.

The Nevada GOED also says it expects the companies will make capital investments of $273 million and generate $115 million in new tax revenues over the course of the 10-year abatement period.

“Nevada’s incentives continue to attract capital investment and create jobs,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “We have a company in Storey County investing $236 million and another in Clark County creating 280 jobs at an average weighted hourly wage of $54.83. Since January, we have assisted 17 companies that will create 4,477 jobs in their first five years of operation. They have invested $3.9 billion in capital investment and will generate $939 million in new tax revenues.”

The companies receiving tax abatements that will be building locally are:

Novva Reno LLC, who will be building a 300,000 square foot data center facility in Storey County. It will create 13 jobs in the first five years and pay an average of $32.55 an hour.

Arcadia Cold Reno, who will be building a 238,000 square foot cold storage facility in Sparks. It will create 75 jobs in the first five years and pay an average of $38.61 an hour.

Symbia Fulfillment Services of Nevada, who will be building a 320,000 square foot building in Storey County. It will create 10 jobs in the first five years and pay an average of $29.37 an hour.

The other companies will be building in Clark County and Churchill County.

