Road closures announced as Sparks prepares for Tim McGraw concert

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is announcing road closures as the Nugget prepares to host Tim McGraw this Friday.

The concert will be held at the outdoor Nugget Event Center on Victorian Avenue at 8:00 p.m. Road closures will be in effect from 12:15 a.m. Sept. 15 through 6:00 a.m. Sept. 16, and are as follows:

Victorian Avenue from Pyramid Highway to Victorian Plaza.

Both sides of the Nugget Event Center:

Victorian Plaza Circle (east side) from Avenue of the Oaks to Nugget Ave.

10th Street from Avenue of the Oaks to Victorian Avenue.

The section of Victorian Avenue from Pyramid to 10th will be open from 3:00 p.m. until after the concert only for ride-share drop-off. No parking is allowed in this area.

Parking will be made available at the Nugget’s West “Oyster Bar” parking lot as well in the City’s parking garage next to the Galaxy Theatre. The Nugget’s valet service is closed for now, but their parking garage is open and available for parking.

Shuttles will run from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and will be picking up and dropping off passengers at Sparks Christian Fellowship at 510 Greenbrae Drive in Sparks.

A rideshare drop-off will also be available on Victorina Avenue, entering off Pyramid Southbound onto Westbound Victorian Avenue only.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the concert will run from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

