‘Pawn Stars’ reality TV personality arrested in Las Vegas for DUI

Corey Harrison, aka "Big Hoss," of Pawn Stars
Corey Harrison, aka "Big Hoss," of Pawn Stars
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:56 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Corey Harrison, 40, a reality TV personality and cast member of Pawn Stars, was arrested in Las Vegas for DUI on September 8.

According to a police report, at approximately 2:11 a.m., an officer observed a white Ford F250 pickup truck with Nevada plates “veering back and forth into the bike lane.” Police followed and caught up to the truck as it traveled north through the intersection of Main and Charleston

Police began a traffic stop and reported that the truck was “slightly slow to stop,” so the officer used his P.A. system. The report said that when police approached the driver, he already had his license out and he explained that his truck “does pull to the right.”

The Metro officer said that the suspect had “bloodshot, watery, droopy eyes and he had a blank stare.” The report also noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from the cabin of the truck, where Harrison was the sole occupant. The officer requested that a supervisor come to the scene before conducting a field sobriety test.

After the field test at 2:28 a.m., police advised Harrison that they believed he was under the influence of alcohol. The suspect initially said he should “probably ask for his lawyer” before consenting to a blood or breath test. Eventually, Harrison agreed to submit a breath sample. He was booked into Las Vegas City Jail for DUI.

The police report stated that the intoxilizer machine there wasn’t working properly, so the suspect agreed to provide a blood sample for testing. Police did not release the results of that test.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
Burning Man festival flooding
Man who died at Burning Man identified
Two Fallon parents were met with uncertainty when their four-month-old son was diagnosed with a...
Two Fallon parents met with uncertainty after discovering four-month-old son has rare brain tumor
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Douglas Weese
Double shooting, stabbing suspect arrested

Latest News

Family Time: School Lunches
Family Time: Kacey Queen from Nevada Moms shares simple school lunches to save time and money
Downtown Tuesdays September Preview
Downtown Reno Partnership hosts final Downtown Tuesdays at Partnership Plaza
A photograph of a mule deer
Trio convicted of illegally harvesting mule deer
KOLO Cooks: Goat Cheese Balls
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin shares a taste of fall with cheese ball pretzel dip
Family Time: School Lunches
Family Time: School Lunches