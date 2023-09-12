NDOT to reduce lanes on I-580 to prep for winter

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be reducing lanes on I-580 to prepare anti-icing systems ahead of winter.

Alternating directions will be reduced to one lane south of Reno starting Wednesday.

Small sections of the highway will be reduced from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until Sept. 21 between Mt. Rose Highway and the old U.S. 395 exit 16 in the Bowers Mansion area.

The majority of closures in the southbound lanes will take place from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, while the majority of closures for the northbound lanes will take place from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21.

Speeds will be reduced to 55 miles per hour through the work zone. Drivers should expect moderate traffic delays, and no lane closures will take place on the weekends.

NDOT crews will be performing routine annual maintenance to clean and refresh the automatic anti-icing systems on four I-580 bridges.

