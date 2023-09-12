KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin shares a taste of fall with cheese ball pretzel dip

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With temperatures decreasing to the mid-80s this week, it’s the first sign that fall is in the air. And with autumn activities ahead, Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes shared his fall-inspired hors d’oeuvers recipes, goat cheese ball and pretzel dip.

Ingredients:

Goat cheese

Cranberries

Chili pistachios

Honey comb

Small pretzel sticks.

Directions:

Roll goat cheese into balls. On a separate plate, have crumbled pistachios and chopped up cranberries. Roll goat balls around until covered. Take pretzel sticks to use as an edible toothpick. Top with honey.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

