Investigation begins after false report of active shooter in Virginia City

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - An investigation is underway after police say there was a false report of a shooter in Virginia City on Monday.

The Storey County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sept. 11 at around 3:30 p.m., they received reports of an active shooter barricaded inside the Red Dog Saloon in the town.

Sheriff’s deputies responded and evacuated civilians from the area before making entry into the building.

It was cleared without incident and the call was determined to be unfounded, with police attributing it to a possible swatting call.

The Storey County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the public.

