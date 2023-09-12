GRAPHIC: Plumber finds fetus inside pipe while working at apartment complex, officials say

Investigators were called to an apartment complex in Texas Monday after they said a plumber found a fetus in a pipe. (SOURCE: KHOU)
By Jason Miles
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:08 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) – Authorities in Texas are investigating after a plumber found what is apparently a fetus inside of a pipe in an apartment complex.

Warning: Details in this story may be disturbing for some readers.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complex in Houston around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Detectives said a plumber working outside of one of the apartment buildings found a fetus when he opened a pipe outside of one of the buildings. The fetus is believed to just be weeks old.

Neighbors said they had been complaining about backups since Friday.

A woman from the building the pipe was connected to was later taken away in an ambulance.

Neighbors were on the scene to find out what had happened.

“All I saw when I looked out my window, which is right up there, was all the police cars like, ‘What the heck is going on?’ Never thought anything like this in a million years,” one neighbor, Linda McQueen, said.

The incident remains under investigation. Detectives said it is possibly related to a miscarriage.

“We hope whoever it is comes forward and gets some medical attention because that’s sad to lose a baby like that and not tell nobody,” neighbor Paula Smith said.

According to the March of Dimes, about 80% of miscarriages happen before the 12th week of pregnancy.

Medical and emotional support is highly recommended when they occur.

When news crews first arrived at the scene, they said another woman was seen being taken away in handcuffs.

It is unclear whether this incident is related to the woman taken by ambulance.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
Burning Man festival flooding
Man who died at Burning Man identified
Two Fallon parents were met with uncertainty when their four-month-old son was diagnosed with a...
Two Fallon parents met with uncertainty after discovering four-month-old son has rare brain tumor
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Douglas Weese
Double shooting, stabbing suspect arrested

Latest News

McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran.
Iran identifies 5 prisoners it wants from US in swap for Iranian-Americans and billions in assets
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
10,000 people are missing and thousands are feared dead as eastern Libya is devastated by floods
First time patient witnesses raid on Dr. Chacon’s office
First time patient witnesses raid on Dr. Chacon’s office