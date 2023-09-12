Former Nevada AD Groth recognized as “Game Changer” by Sports Business Journal

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Much of the campus of the University of Nevada may look different compared to 2004 when Cary Groth began her tenure as athletic director, but her memories of what happened during those years will remain firmly in place.

“I loved being athletic director,” she emphasized. “But when your time is up your time is up. This allows me to still dabble in it and to stay connected.”

Nowadays, Groth isn’t involved with the on the field athletics, but rather the business management side of sports serving as director of the sports management program at the university.

“It’s on Zoom. 11 hours of classes and an internship,” Groth explained. “Then we all come to Tahoe for a summit.”

The program teaches marketing, promotions, communications, and other aspects of sports management, and isn’t taught by traditional professors.

Groth’s work with the program has earned her recognition as a “2023 game changer” in the Sports Business Journal. She is among 50 women in the sports business field to be selected out of 300 nominees.

“It’s a great honor to be the only institution to be recognized for its sports management program,” she said.

Groth and the other women being honored will be recognized for their accomplishments at the “Game Changers” conference in October at the Marriott Marquis in New York’s Times Square.

