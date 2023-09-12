Family Time: Kacey Queen from Nevada Moms shares simple school lunches to save time and money

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you send your kids off to school or teach them at home, there are lots of ways that lunch time can be fast, simple, tasty and inexpensive. Nevada Moms co-founder, Kacey Queen, stopped by Morning Break to share her recommends for saving time and money on lunch and snacks.

Watch Tuesday’s interview to learn more.

Kacey Queen is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. Check out Nevada Moms’ website for a full list of great things to do throughout the state, and follow Northern Nevada Moms on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.