Downtown Reno Partnership hosts final Downtown Tuesdays at Partnership Plaza

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since May, Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) has hosted Downtown Tuesdays on the 2nd Tuesday of every month. Now the organization is preparing for its final summer block party on September 12.

Executive director, Neoma Jardon, and marketing manager, Kristen Saibini, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to say good-bye to summer and hello to fall.

Tuesday night’s free event takes place from 5-9 p.m. at Partnership Plaza (40 E 4th Street, Reno). There will be live music, food and drink trucks, yard gamse and shopping vendors. Musician Cliff Porter will perform. Tabling is provided by the RDP Save Team and the Dark Corner Haunted House and the event is sponsored by Canyon Flats

There’s also free parking at any of the ROW parking garages and at the Arch Lot on Virginia Street between 4th and Plaza.

DRP’s final event of the year is also coming up on Thursday, Sept. 28. Rollin’ Reno is a roller skating event on Locomotion Plaza with music, food and drinks, and fun for all ages! Skate rental costs just $5 (cash or Venmo only) or you can bring your own skates. This event goes from 6-9 p.m.

For all the information on these and future Downtown Reno Partnership events, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.