City of Reno funding social justice causes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno’s Human Rights Commission is giving money to local nonprofits if they push for social justice.

The City is offering $3,000 of its discretionary funding for this and it’s happening thanks to Ward 3 Councilmember, Miguel Martinez, who serves as the liaison to this Commission.

It’s taking applications from local nonprofits that address a myriad of issues important to the Human Rights Commission including but not limited to access to justice and equality before the law, attainable and affordable housing, civic and political participation, climate justice, criminal justice, decriminalizing poverty, diverse community building and collaboration economic and labor rights, diverse and cultural enrichment, environmental and resource rights, educational access and opportunity, ensuring food security and access, freedom from violence, grassroots organizing, health and well-being rights, litigation and legal aid, migration and displacement, reparations, sexual and reproductive rights, systems reform and implementation efforts, transitional justice and peacebuilding, and transportation equity.

“We hear from a lot of nonprofit organizations that are doing good work in our Community and they just need more support to be able to accomplish their mission,” Councilman Martinez said.

All nonprofits can apply for this money through October 11th.

The Human Rights Commission will choose who gets the money and Reno’s City Council will decide whether to approve each grant.

Click here to apply.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.