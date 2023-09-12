Around 2,600 without power due to south Reno fire

Power outage graphic
Power outage graphic(KCRG)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:19 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A small brush fire in south Reno resulted in more than 2,000 people being without power Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Tamarack Casino.

The small blaze broke out on a power pole and burned some grass underneath it as well as a billboard.

As of the publishing of this article, 2,665 people are without power, without any estimated time of renewal.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
Burning Man festival flooding
Man who died at Burning Man identified
Two Fallon parents were met with uncertainty when their four-month-old son was diagnosed with a...
Two Fallon parents met with uncertainty after discovering four-month-old son has rare brain tumor
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Douglas Weese
Double shooting, stabbing suspect arrested

Latest News

Food cart and owner
Nevada law hopes to address licensing inequities for food carts
Cary Groth talks with KOLO 8 on Tuesday, March 12, 2023.
Former Nevada AD Groth recognized as “Game Changer” by Sports Business Journal
Seven companies to receive more than $30 million in tax abatements
Tim McGraw
Road closures announced as Sparks prepares for Tim McGraw concert