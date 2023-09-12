Around 2,600 without power due to south Reno fire
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:19 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A small brush fire in south Reno resulted in more than 2,000 people being without power Tuesday afternoon.
The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Tamarack Casino.
The small blaze broke out on a power pole and burned some grass underneath it as well as a billboard.
As of the publishing of this article, 2,665 people are without power, without any estimated time of renewal.
