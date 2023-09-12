2 found dead in apparent overdose in Fernley

Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were found dead Monday afternoon in an apparent overdose, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:30 p.m., the LCSO and North Lyon Fire Department were dispatched to an address on Jessica Lane in Fernley for reports of a man who was found unconscious and unresponsive.

Upon arriving, police and medical personnel found three unresponsive adults in the residence, all showing signs of overdose of illicit drugs. Life-saving measures were undertaken, but two of the patients were pronounced dead on scene.

The third was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center for further treatment. A search of the residence found recent illicit drug use by all three.

Around 1:00 a.m. the next day, the LCSO were again dispatched to a separate residence in Fernley, this time on Wedge Lane, for a reported overdose.

When they arrived, deputies and fire personnel found the same subject who was taken to Renown on Monday unresponsive. Life-saving measures were taken, and the subject was revived and again taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The LCSO says they will not be publicly identifying any of the subjects involved.

