Unleash your inner Spielberg during the Carson Creepy Short Horror Film Competition

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you think you’re the next Steven Spielberg or you’ve never made a movie before, the Carson Creepy Short Horror Film Competition is your chance to try your hand at creating a truly unique movie that can captivate and terrify.

President and co-founder of Silver State Storytellers, Lyric Burt, stopped by Morning Break to talk about taking over the organization of this film competition.

The competition’s launch scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20. Participants will be furnished with enigmatic prompts that must intertwine seamlessly with their creations. Each team has two weeks, until Wednesday, Oct. 4, to submit their 5-9 minute film.

Then Saturday, Oct. 14, the Brewery Arts Center will host the Screening and Awards Ceremony. The event also includes the Ghastly Guise Gala where “attendees are entreated to don their most macabre attire and partake in a costume contest that pays homage to the eerie;” and the Whispering Auction where one can “ensnare rare and forbidden treasures through a silent auction replete with sinister collectibles and experiences.”

For more information about the competition, click here.

