Reading Reno: Danielle Kathleen reveals cover of new book, shares advice for writers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Danielle Kathleen was born and raised in Lake Tahoe. After living in Los Angeles for several years, she moved by to Reno and currently works at EDAWN.

She is also the author of three YA murder/mystery books, part of the Summersville series though her latest book, Forever Faithful is step away from the series toward the psychological thriller genre.

On Morning Break, Danielle Kathleen revealed the cover of her new book which is set to be released Tuesday, Nov. 14.

To learn more about Kathleen and her work, click here. You can also find her on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.