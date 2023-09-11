Nevada announces $35 million settlement with leasing company

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced a $35 million settlement with leasing company Tempoe.

The settlement is the conclusion of a multistate investigation in the company’s advertising and leasing to consumers through retailers nationwide. The investigation included 41 states, including the District of Columbia.

The investigation revealed Tempoe’s marketing and sales practices often misled consumers to believe they were signing up for an installment plan or credit sale, when, in fact, they were signing into a leasing agreement.

Ford says the structure of the agreement and lack of required disclosures resulted in additional confusion, causing consumers to pay two or three times the purchase price of the product of service.

“Through this settlement, consumers who have been harmed by Tempoe’s misleading business practice will find relief,” said Ford “My office will not tolerate businesses who mislead customers for their financial gain, and this settlement is the latest example of how we continue to hold such businesses accountable.”

Tempoe will be permanently banned from engaging in future leasing activities. All existing leases will be canceled with no further action from the consumer, who may keep the leased merchandise.

$33 million of “in-kind” financial relief to consumers nationwide will be provided, and Tempoe shall not provide any negative information about lessees to any consumer reporting agency.

Tempoe will also be required to pay $1 million to the states and jurisdictions participating in the settlement and $1 million to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

