National Day of Service: Heroes Remembered Blood Drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today is National Day of Service, a chance to recognize and honor those who lost their lives 22 years ago in the 9/11 attacks. Vitalant and The Atlantis Casino are teaming up to provide a blood drive donation to honor the heroic Americans.

“It represents how important blood donors are on the community, it’s the blood on the shelves that saves lives, always have to be prepared, and it’s a good day to remember those in our community to make a difference for us it’s volunteer blood donors, make a difference to patients in our communities,” said Scott Edwards, the Senior Donor Recruitment Manager at Vitalant.

Right now, only 3% of Americans donate blood, but every two seconds a new U.S. patient needs blood. There has been a blood shortage throughout the summer, so giving in encouraged.

“Its the volunteer blood donors that roll up their sleeve an take the time to donate blood,” added Edward. “That just allows us to not think about the blood supply and know its going to be there. If you want to do something real, do something offline, do something tangible be a blood donor if you are healthy enough.”

Vitalant’s Blood Mobile will be parked in the west lot at the Atlantis from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You can register online or walk in.

All donors will receive an American flag pin, a Vitalant t-shirt and a chance to win an Atlantis staycation package, which includes a one-night stay and a $100 dining certificate.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.