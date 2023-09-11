MGM Resorts says it identified ‘cybersecurity issue’ that’s affecting some of company’s systems

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A computer system outage is impacting operations at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas early Monday morning, both on properties and on the company’s websites.

A concierge at the Bellagio Las Vegas confirmed to FOX5 that the computer systems are down in the resorts, and that all computer-based operations are being done manually. The outage is also impacting credit card machines on properties.

Website operations are also down, impacting users trying to reserve hotel rooms or purchase experiences. The MGM Resorts site is redirecting users to call phone numbers to make hotel reservations or speak with a concierge.

In a statement provided to FOX5, a spokesperson for MGM Resorts said the company identified a “cybersecurity issue” that was affecting some of its systems.

“MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the Company’s systems. Promptly after detecting the issue, we quickly began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts. We also notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems. Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to determine the nature and scope of the matter.”

