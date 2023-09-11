Locals celebrated the life of Oliver X at X Fest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local art lovers and community members are gathered on Sept. 10 to honor Oliver X, former marketing manager of art town, after he passed away following a massive stroke a few weeks ago.

“We are here to celebrate the champion of Reno Mr. Oliver X, today is his uh our celebration of him and we lost him a few weeks ago,” says X’s friend Cliff Porter.

“Oliver was a champion of the arts all the arts, music, um, any kind of drawing, anybody doing artistry any kind of art, Oliver was all about making sure that it was out there, and that people were noticed, he just loved to love, he loved people loving each other, and he loved having everybody’s back.”

The event ended with friends and family coming together to watch a video tribute and perform a candlelight vigil.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.