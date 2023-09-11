KTMB holds 9/11 day of service

KTMB and Washoe County park rangers clean up near the Basque monument on Monday.
KTMB and Washoe County park rangers clean up near the Basque monument on Monday.
By Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:09 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It might be what they always do, but on this day, it comes with added motivation.

“9/11 every year Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful does beautifications and clean ups,” said Matt Webber of KTMB. “Ways to honor those who lost their lives.”

Webber, along with some help from Washoe County park rangers, made the trip to the Basque monument across from Rancho San Rafael Park on Monday morning to clean up.

Webber says thinking back to that tragic day more than two decades ago makes him feels extra motivated to keep our country in as good of shape as he can.

“Everything is local when it comes to things like this,” he explained.

Webber says this year it is the area around the Basque monument, and next year it will be elsewhere, but they don’t intend on slowing down.

For KTMB this is just one of several events this week. The river cleanup is on Saturday, and they need help. Click here for more.

