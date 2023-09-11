Celebrating local women in law enforcement ahead of National Police Women Day

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:53 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September 12 is set aside as National Police Women Day. According to the FBI data base, in 2018, women only accounted for 12.6% of all sworn-in law enforcement officers and the higher the rank, the less women you see in those leadership roles.

Ahead of Tuesday’s awareness day, Chief Kathryn Nance of the Reno Police Department and Kim Vine, chief marshal at the City of Reno Municipal Court, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their careers in law enforcement and their advice for other women seeking a job in the profession.

To see job openings at the Reno Police Department, check out the agency’s recruitment page.

